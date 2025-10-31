Calling ALL ladies of Atlantic County: this one’s for you! After a ton of community requests, the Galloway Township Police Department is teaming up once again with Tap House Jiu Jitsu to host a Women’s Self Defense Seminar you won’t want to miss.

According to a post on GTPD's Facebook, this will be a 90-minute, hands-on class that is open to all women 18 and older who live, work, or attend school in Galloway Township. It’s all about empowerment, awareness, and learning simple, effective ways to protect yourself, no experience necessary.

Learn Practical Moves In A Supportive Space

This isn’t your typical “sit and listen” seminar. Expect an energetic, supportive atmosphere where instructors from Tap House Jiu Jitsu break down real-world techniques that anyone can use. The goal? To help you build confidence, sharpen awareness, and take home practical skills that could make all the difference.

Dress comfortably in your favorite athletic or athleisure wear, bring your best energy, and get ready to move. Whether you’re a total beginner or already dabbling in martial arts, you’ll leave feeling stronger, safer, and more empowered. Not bad for a fun November fall activity, huh? Best part? It's free.

How To Register (Limited Spots!)

Class size is limited, and spots tend to go fast,so whatever you do, don’t wait to sign up! Register HERE before it fills up.

For questions or more info, reach out to Tap House Jiu Jitsu at info@taphousebjj.com or contact Captain Mark D'Esposito of the Galloway Township Police Department at mdesposito@gtpd.org.

It’s time for you to FINALLY empower yourself. Come connect with your community and take that first step toward feeling more confident wherever life takes you.

