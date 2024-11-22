These 6 Activities Lead To The Worst Winter Injuries In New Jersey

It's looking like New Jersey won't get any significant snowfall until at least December this year. That's the earliest we can expect to see any flurries fall. Usually, we have to wait until the new year to get anything that would keep the kids out of school.

Get our free mobile app

Who knows, though? Maybe this will be the year New Jersey gets to experience a white Christmas! We haven't had one of those in a while.

Even though we shouldn't worry about snow for a while here in the Garden State, we should be paying attention to our bodies and how we can keep ourselves healthy. Doctors are warning NJ residents about the dangers surrounding some pretty rough injuries they've had to treat in winter.

Photo by Nathan Wolfe on Unsplash Photo by Nathan Wolfe on Unsplash loading...

NJ's Most Painful Winter Injuries

1.) Holiday Decorating: I'll never forget when my mom was washing the holiday dishes one year when I was in middle school. She was at the sink when I heard a loud clash. It was a mug cracking from the hot water. She got cut so bad that we needed to rush to the emergency room so she could get stitched up. There was the other year when my mom fell from the attic ladder while trying to get the Christmas decorations down. I'll never forget that night...

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash loading...

Who doesn't love decorating for the holidays? It's one of the first moments of the season that really gets the whole family into the Christmas spirit. Still, accidents happen all the time while trying to get the house holiday-ready.

Photo by John Silliman on Unsplash Photo by John Silliman on Unsplash loading...

2.) Raking Leaves: This sounds more like a fall problem, I know, but sometimes raking the leaves during the early winter months is more strenuous then doing it in October. When you bend or twist while raking, you can hurt your back, shoulders, or wrists. It's also easy to slip on wet, slippery leaves that have started freezing. If you’re raking, you should try to take breaks and stretch to avoid muscle strain, and make sure the ground isn’t icy.

Photo by Jisu Han on Unsplash Photo by Jisu Han on Unsplash loading...

3.) Shoveling Snow: We all know how annoying this one is, right? One of the worst chores of winter, hands down. People sometimes try to shovel too much at once, which leads to strains and sprains—or worse, heart attacks! If you can, try to shovel smaller amounts of snow more often if we get dumped on by a snowstorm this year.

Photo by Miguel Alejandro García Bilbao on Unsplash Photo by Miguel Alejandro García Bilbao on Unsplash loading...

4.) Slipping On Ice: This one can be scary, particularly for older people. They can break something so much more easily and the recovery time is much longer. To stay safe, wear boots with good traction, walk slowly and carefully, and look ahead to avoid icy patches.

Photo by lucas Favre on Unsplash Photo by lucas Favre on Unsplash loading...

5.) Winter Sports Injuries: Whether it’s skiing, snowboarding, ice skating, or sledding, winter sports are ALWAYS a lot of fun, but they can lead to serious injuries. Collisions can cause everything from broken bones to concussions. Nobody wants to deal with any of that. Make sure you're wearing the right gear when you go out for some fun in the snow.

Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash Photo by Sasun Bughdaryan on Unsplash loading...

6.) Winter Aches and Pains: When it’s freezing outside, your muscles and joints can get stiff and sore more easily. Dress in layers, stay active, and take breaks to avoid these aches and pains.

Don't get me wrong... I LOVE winter. It really can be SO MUCH fun> It’s also a time to be extra cautious so you don’t end up with an injury that could ruin your season. Better safe than sorry, right?

10 Food Shortages and Price Increases We Could See This Winter Digging through the available info, it looks like we can look forward to some more shortages and price increases this winter.

Gallery Credit: