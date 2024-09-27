Wildwood’s 2025 Barefoot Country Music Fest Tickets Now on Sale

It's time to get tickets to South Jersey's biggest country music event next summer - the Barefoot Country Music Festival!

It'll be the 5th annual edition of the festival, with four days of live music from over forty musical acts.

YouTube - Barefoot Country Music Fest

Barefoot Country Music Fest in June

The Barefoot Country Music Fest will hit the Wildwood Beach June 19 - 22, 2025.

Artists haven't been announced yet - but, those announcements will be coming soon.

One thing to expect: sensational acts! We're talking about some of the biggest acts in country music today. Through in some country legends, and up-coming hitmakers, and it's a recipe for 4 great days on the Wildwood Beach!

PRO TIP: Get your tickets now, because prices will only increase. Last year, the festival was sold out and people were locked out!

Here's how to get your tickets

Click on this link to get your tickets, and plan to join us on the Wildwood Beach in June!

We love Wildwood and the Barefoot Country Music Fest!

