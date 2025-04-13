Famous Wildwood Crest Seafood Restaurant Reopening and Going Green

The weather is starting to break in South Jersey, and we're starting to think summer things!

Summer activities, summer fun, and awesome summer restaurants!

One of my favorite summer restaurants is opening soon, and I can't wait!

Wildwood Crest restaurant announced Spring reopening

Two Mile Landing Crab House and Crush Bar has announced their 2025 opening date - Friday, April 18th!

Yes, they have crabs, and yes, they have crushes! Their orange crush drink is my favorite!

The crab house is huge - featuring an indoor dining room and 3 big outdoor dining areas.

Outside, there are boat docks, and sometimes it feels like you're in the middle of the boats themselves!

The food? If you love fresh seafood, this is your place! All kinds of crabs, fish, lobster, and more

Personally, I could live on their deck all summer!

Two Mile goes green!

Recently, the restaurant took to Facebook to announce a big change.

They've painted all their red outside tables a new color: green!

(UPDATE: Oh my! I've been had! The green table thing was an April Fool's Day Joke! Well, I believed it!)

Upcoming job fair

Two Mile has announced a job fair on their website. They'll be looking to hire summer staff on these three dates:

Saturday, April 12th, 10 am - 2 pm

Saturday, April 19th, 10 am - 2 pm

Saturday, May 3rd, 10:30 am - 1 pm

You can also apply on the website.

Are you a fan of Two Mile Landing? What's your go-to menu item?

