If you’ve driven down Rio Grande Avenue lately, you may have slammed the brakes (figuratively… hopefully) when you got a good look at the Wildwood sign. Wondering what the heck happened to the beach balls? You’re not alone.

Local Facebook groups have been blowing up with people wondering what in the world is happening to our beloved balls. The beach balls, obviously. Don’t be dirty.

Spoiler: they’re not turning the beach balls into giant snowballs for winter vibes… though that would honestly be iconic, wouldn’t it??

A Little Off-Season Glow-Up For Wildwood Beach Balls

According to the Wildwood 365 Facebook page, the City of Wildwood’s Public Works team is giving the iconic beach balls some much-needed winter pampering. Think of it like a spa day… if your spa day involved sandblasting. The team is smoothing down every inch and prepping them for a fresh, flawless paint job.

It’s all part of a bigger effort to make sure the plaza is looking sharp for the 2026 season. They have to look great by then since the balls will surely pop once again in every family vacation pic, engagement shoot, senior portrait, and inevitable TikTok.

They’ll Be Back And Better Than Ever

The beach balls may look a little ghostly right now, but don’t panic. This is the makeover era. By the time spring rolls around, they’ll be brighter, cleaner, and way more photogenic, just in time for all of us to enjoy those warm Wildwood days.

Until then, feel free to keep the memes coming. Wildwood Facebook never disappoints.

