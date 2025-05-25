I keep seeing articles about Buc-ee's and how they're getting closer to New Jersey or rumors that they might actually open one here soon -- but we really need to think this through.

The more I think about it, the more I keep thinking Buc-ee's in the Garden State might NOT be a good idea.

If you aren't familiar with Buc-ee's, it's a chain of convenience stores that have gas pumps and they're primarily located in most states, but not in the northeast. And that's the understatement of the year.

Buc-ee's is a convenience store on steroids that has a massive cult following. While you might run into a 7-11 or Wawa and be there for five or ten minutes, you could spend all day in a Buc-ee's. Many people do.

One thing that sets Buc-ee's apart, besides their award-winning clean restrooms and an endless variety of food and stuff to buy, is their gas pumps. It's not uncommon for them to have over 100 gas pumps (I'm not joking) at a store. This one in Texas has 120!

And here lies the problem, on two fronts.

Why Won't Buc-ee's Open in New Jersey?

New Jersey will never get a Buc-ee's as long as we have full-serve gas. There's no way they would ever hire that many people to operate that many gas pumps -- it would cost them a fortune and probably make a store here unprofitable, or at least close to it.

But let's assume there is a Buc-ee's here and they did hire dozens of people to work in the fuel islands... this is where the problem is.

You see, the biggest pet peeve of people who visit Wawa stores involves the oblivious, unaware, and/or absent-minded people who pull up to a Wawa gas pump, the attendant starts pumping their gas, and while that's happening, they abandon their car at the pump and run into the store.

And so what happens? The pump clicks off, the attendant pulls the nozzle out, and then that car sits there while its driver is trying to build the world's greatest hoagie at the kiosk, second-guessing every option on the screen in painstaking detail...

While you sit behind their car, waiting to get gas.........

And you wait.............

And you wait................................ getting angrier and angrier.

Now take that problem and multiply it by a factor of ten.

Could you imagine pulling into a Buc-ee's for gas and potentially 100 or 120 cars are abandoned at the pumps because those drivers decided to run into the store. They'd be in there all day. And you would be waiting all day.

Incidents of road rage or parking lot rage around here would skyrocket!

Quite honestly, we wouldn't be able to handle Buc-ee's in New Jersey since many people live in their own little self-absorbed world these days.

And if you think I'm just complaining to complain, oh no. Our sister station in Texas, KNUE, has documented this exact issue down there.

For one, if you're going to be wandering around inside for an hour, which is very easy to do at Buc-ee's, pump your gas first then pull up to a parking spot. It's not required, no, but it is the polite thing to do.

Until this issue can be resolved, the thought of Buc-ee's in the Garden State should be just that — a dream.

But let's be honest... how freakin' cool would it be to have one here?!

