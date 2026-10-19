If it feels like Hollywood has moved into New Jersey, you're not imagining things.... at all. From Sydney Sweeney filming in Hoboken to Adam Sandler taking over locations across the Garden State, major movie productions are popping up everywhere.

There's actually a big reason why: New Jersey is making it worth Hollywood's while to film here.

New Jersey Is Giving Hollywood A Major Tax Break

The biggest draw is New Jersey's film tax credit program. Eligible productions can receive tax credits worth up to 35% of qualified film expenses, with additional incentives available for certain studio partners, too. That's a serious financial incentive for studios deciding where to spend millions of dollars making a movie.

And... it's working... VERY well. New Jersey hosted 555 film and television projects in 2024, generating an estimated $834 million in in-state spending. That's a huge jump from the state's pre-boom days.

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Sydney Sweeney, Adam Sandler And More Stars Are Filming In NJ

The celebrity sightings are a big part of the excitement, too. Sydney Sweeney has been filming The Housemaid's Secret, the sequel to the first thriller The Housemaid, in Hoboken. Meanwhile, Adam Sandler's Happy Gilmore 2 filmed across New Jersey for 64 days and generated more than $152 million in production spending.

Timothee Chalamet's A Complete Unknown is another major production that filmed in the Garden State, right in the heart of Cape May at one point.

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Why Hollywood Loves The Garden State

It's not just about the money. New Jersey offers everything from waterfront views and bustling downtowns to suburban neighborhoods that can double as locations across the country. Being so close to New York City is another major plus, which makes it easier to access talent and experienced crews.

The state is also investing in new production studios, so that gives Hollywood even more reasons to stick around.

The next time you see film trucks parked on your street, take a second look. You could be watching the next big Hollywood production come together right in your own backyard!

Movies You Didn't Know Were Filmed in New Jersey New Jersey was once home to the first "Hollywood." Today many movies are still filmed in the Garden State.