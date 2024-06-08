Listen, I hate looking at a messy yard just as much as the next girl, but what I hate even more than that is being interrupted during a wonderful night's sleep by a loud lawn mower cutting the grass before 8 a.m. on a weekend.

Get our free mobile app

I get it, the earlier you mow, the easier it will be. Why? Mainly because it gets so hot here in New Jersey during the summer months. It's best to take care of your landscaping as early in the morning as possible. Believe me, as somebody who was cutting the grass since I was 11, I agree with that sentiment: the earlier, the better. ALWAYS.

Photo by Carl Tronders on Unsplash Photo by Carl Tronders on Unsplash loading...

Mowing your lawn in New Jersey

I'd venture a guess that most people here in the Garden State like to sleep on weekends in the summer. The kids usually don't have to be up early for sports, most parties and gatherings happen in the afternoon, and days just tend to move a lot slower most of the time. Still, the chores around the house have to get done at some point.

When it comes to mowing the lawn, it's important to stick to a specific time. Experts say it's best to mow your lawn in the early morning or late afternoon when temperatures are cooler to prevent stress on the grass. That's how to you best keep your lawn looking healthy and vibrant throughout the mowing season.

Photo by Jared Muller on Unsplash Photo by Jared Muller on Unsplash loading...

When can you legally mow your lawn in New Jersey?

Here in New Jersey, many municipalities have designated quiet hours during which loud noises are restricted. These hours often begin in the evening, typically around 9 or 10 p.m., and extend until the morning, usually around 7 or 8 a.m. These hours may vary depending on the specific regulations of each municipality.

Noise ordinances often include specific decibel limits for different times of day and areas. For example, during the day, the allowable decibel level might be higher than during quiet hours. According to New Jersey's noise ordinance code, this happens to stand true:

The statewide sound level standards are 50 decibels during nighttime (10:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m.) and 65 decibels during daytime, which applies to sources of noise specified in N.J.A.C. 7:29-1.2.

Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash Photo by Zac Gudakov on Unsplash loading...

When to mow your lawn in New Jersey

Since the decibel restrictions increase after 7 a.m. in the Garden State, technically you're free to start up your mower and tackle your home's landscaping anytime after that. Of course, your specific town might have other rules that push the legal mowing time back an hour or two. That information should be listed on your town's website.

Here's what your fellow South Jersey residents said about proper lawn mowing etiquette:

Happy mowing!

10 Mowing Tips for a Better Lawn Whether you have a small patch of grass or several acres, these tips can help your lawn stand out this spring and summer. Gallery Credit: Jake Foster