I don't know about you, but I'm looking to save money in every possible way these days.

I'm tapping on discounts found on store apps, I'm cutting coupons, I'm looking at the unit price of products, I'm buying store brands instead of name brands, and I'll gladly visit multiple stores to find the best deals... at the end of the day, those little bits of savings all add up.

And with Thanksgiving quickly approaching, perhaps you are looking to save a few bucks here and there, too.

The good news is that Thanksgiving dinner this year will cost slightly less than last year. Keyword: slightly.

Cost of Thanksgiving from 2022 to 2024

In 2022, supply chain issues drove up the cost of turkeys and the price of annual holiday meals. Last year, Americans spent an average of $61.16 on turkey day, making it the second-highest annual average of all-time.

According to TheFW, this year:

Turkey prices now are about 16% lower than in 2023

Ham will likely be about 5% higher

Even with a drought here in New Jersey, fresh cranberry prices are down around 20% while canned cranberry sauce is up about 7%

Sweet potatoes are up about 4%

However, as we common everyday folks pinch pennies as much as we can, that's not a problem for a small handful of people in the Garden State — New Jersey's billionaires.

These are the folks that you probably won't be bumping into at your local ShopRite anytime soon...

By the way, we did the math... Mr. Commisso could buy about 370 million turkeys with his $7.8 billion net worth. That's a lot of gravy.

So what will New Jersey's billionaires be having for Thanksgiving dinner? While it's fun to think about what you could be eating if money was absolutely no object (lobster and Alaskan king crab legs come to mind), maybe they'll keep it simple and just throw a turkey in the oven (well, they'll probably pay someone to throw the turkey in the oven for them).

How many of these dishes do you think will wind up on their table for family and friends? We're gonna guess a lot will, just in a much, much fancier form...

