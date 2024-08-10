Welcome to New Jersey Where You Can Now Bet on In-Car Fighting

If you're looking for something strange and bizarre to start betting on in New Jersey, do we have a sport for you!

Get out of the car - and then get back into the car - as in-car fighting is the newest sports craze that's sweeping the world!

In-car what? Fighting? Like I used to do with my little sisters when we went on vacation with Mom and Dad.

Actually.... kind of yes.

Introducing CarJitsu

I'm no quite sure who said, "Hey, let's have a sport where people fight in a car?", but it seems to have worked.

The "sport" of CarJutsu is apparently live and well!

It's the sport we never knew we needed!

Carjitsu has been described as “a unique fighting league where combatants battle inside the cramped confines of a sedan-sized automobile.”

Again, just like those road trips when we were kids!

Here's how it works: Fighters jump into the from seat of a car and fight it out `til the end!

FULL DISCLOSURE: I've not watched this video to the end, so I really have no idea how it ends.

You can gamble on CarJitsu in New Jersey

In a state that doesn't allow you to bet on in-state college sports, you can now bet on CarJitsu.

("Honey, I figured out how I'm going to make my millions!")

According to Outkick.com, betting on CarJitsu is now legal in New Jersey. Back in June, the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement gave its OK to bet on the sport.

Before you run down to the Borgata, Tropicana, or Ocean Casino to place your CarJitsu bet, I'll tell you that I don't have any idea what casinos are actually taking bets, but I'm pretty sure CarJitsu rooms are being built all over town. Well, maybe.

