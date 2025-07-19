New Jersey is a great place to live and play. It's also a kinda weird place.

While freedom is important, those of us in New Jersey aren't free to do everything. For example, in Caldwell, New Jersey, you can't slurp your soup!

We've checked various sources and have put together a list of things you can't do in the Garden State.

Don't do that in Jersey

In Ocean City, there's a law on the books that forbids one from annoying others on the Ocean City Boardwalk. It's probably not very enforceable. I know this because those Philly guys keep wearing their socks with sandals!

If you've gone for a new driver's license, complete with a new photo, you probably know this one: You can't smile for your driver's license photo. You can't frown either!

We found a real strange one: You can't set off a nuclear bomb in Jersey - or. you'll have to pay a $500 fine.

In New Jersey, when you're committing a crime, you can't wear a bulletproof vest. (So, you can only commit one crime at a time.)

Be careful protesting in Trenton. You can't throw pickles on the street. Imagine what happened to inspire this law!

Only in New Jersey

Don't feed the bears - that's illegal. Additionally, refrain from wearing high heels on the beach in North Wildwood. That's a no-no.

We all know you can't pump your own gas in New Jersey. We're now the only state with that law.

Finally, there's an old law on the books in Hammonton: men aren't allowed to knit during fishing season.

Stay safe, New Jersey!

