This Wawa sign stunt has me totally confused — can you figure it out?

Apparently, there's a new Wawa challenge that you haven't heard of yet — and you are already bad at it.

This takes a lot of skill. And a lot of patience. And a lot of dumb luck. And no, I'm not talking about simply navigating their parking lots during morning rush hour.

I found myself at Wawa in Hammonton (the blueberry capital of the world, thank you very much) a few days ago and as I was leaving, something caught my eye. Their big sign out front didn't look right.

Perhaps a closer look will show you what I'm talking about...

Yes, someone got two Wawa drink cups stuck in the valleys of the "W" on their sign.

How the hell did they do that?!

I actually stood in their parking lot for a few minutes trying to figure this out.

This is simply one of the greatest human achievements ever.

Well, almost.

For starters, that sign has got to be 15 to 20 feet high (that's a guess on my part) and the "W" isn't that big, relatively speaking. But I suppose that anything you throw up there would get stuck if it landed in the right way (note of warning: do not throw things at Wawa's signs — don't break their signs and risk being charged with vandalism or worse).

But what about those cups? You can't throw empty plastic cups up into the air — they won't go anywhere. And if the cups are full of something, they'll be too heavy and tip over when you throw them. I'm assuming those cups had to be somewhere between half-empty and half-full (depending on how much of an optimist or pessimist you are) so they were just right to land up there successfully. But even then, you're throwing the wide part of the cup into the air, thus making it highly likely to tip (i.e. they're not aerodynamic).

I'm impressed. And I guess we all should have paid more attention in high school physics class.

And, no, they didn't do this on the much lower sign in front of the store — that would have been too easy. Even I could do that. Maybe.

Again, I'm not suggesting anyone actually tries to replicate this stunt nor do I want to receive any letters from Wawa's corporate folks when I get blamed for starting a movement that has people chucking things at their signs so they can make a 7-second TikTok video, but if you can (on paper) figure out what it would take to actually do this, I'd love to hear from you.

