You might have heard people say that New Jersey is just a "concrete jungle," but let me tell you — there's so much more to this state! It often surprises people to discover that New Jersey is home to beautiful landscapes, mountains, and plenty of outdoor activities.

As someone who dabbles in outdoor activities, it cracks me up that so many people have no idea what New Jersey's landscape truly looks like. The beaches, the farmland in South Jersey, the mountains up north... NJ really does have a bit of everything. You don't have to look too far to see beyond the NJ stereotype.

Most Popular State Parks In New Jersey

New Jersey is filled with gorgeous parks, hiking trails, lakes, and rivers. Whether you’re into hiking, fishing, or just enjoying a picnic, there are tons of beautiful spots to explore. One of the best examples is Wawayanda State Park, located in Hewitt, Vernon Township. This park is a hidden gem where you can hike scenic trails, go camping, and enjoy stunning views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Reviews will assure residents that have to travel quite the distance to check it out that it's definitely worth the trip.

The park offers a variety of outdoor activities. You can hike, bike, fish, or just take a leisurely stroll around the beautiful Wawayanda Lake. There’s even swimming during the warmer months and a place for kids to play!

Don’t confuse Wawayanda State Park with Wawa, New Jersey's most beloved convenience store! While Wawa is famous for its hoagies, mac-n-cheese, and coffee, Wawayanda is famous for its nature trails and peaceful scenery. So if you’re heading out for a hike, make sure you know where you’re going—unless you want to grab a snack before your adventure!

