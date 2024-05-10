We all had that "rich" friend growing up. You know the one. His or her parents both drove what you considered "fancy" cars, they had a hot tub, and (in your opinion) a huge house to put it in, too.

Get our free mobile app

Isn't it funny how tastes change decade after decade? The popular home design trends of the 1980s and 1990s would NEVER fly in today's world. Most people want a neutral color palate throughout their home in 2024. That certainly wasn't the case 20-30 years ago.

Popular Interior Decorating Concepts From The 80s and 90s

The 1980s saw a variety of design concepts and trends emerge in home architecture and interior design. Some popular design concepts from that era include:

Pastel Colors: Soft pastel hues such as peach, mint green, and powder blue were popular choices for interior walls, furniture, and décor during the 1980s. These colors added a sense of lightness and warmth to spaces.

Track Lighting: Track lighting became popular for illuminating interiors in the 1980s. Its adjustable fixtures allowed for flexible lighting arrangements, while its sleek design complemented contemporary aesthetics.

Mirrored Surfaces: Mirrored surfaces were a hallmark of 1980s design, reflecting light and creating a sense of spaciousness in interiors. If you had a mirrored wall, you were THE HOUSE of the neighborhood. Mirrored walls, furniture, and accessories were common elements in many homes during this time.

80s/90s "Rich People" Houses In NJ

If your parents had any of the following three elements in your home here in New Jersey during the 90s and 90s, you were definitely considered one of the rich kids in school.

Photo by Lisa Moyneur on Unsplash Photo by Lisa Moyneur on Unsplash loading...

1.) A GIGANTIC tub

We knew you had money in the 90s if your mom and dad had one of those huge Jacuzzi tubs in their master bathroom. Bonus points if it had jets. Oh, there was probably tile galore, too.

Canva Canva loading...

2.) A Glass Wall

Why were these a thing? Truth be told, it's a weird aesthetic. For whatever reason, these were SUPER popular back in the 80s and 90s. People considered that look a modern design back then.

Canva Canva loading...

3.) French Doors

The epitome of class. Nowadays, everybody has replaced the French doors of yesteryear with sliding barn doors.

What design concepts would you add to the list? Let us know on the app!

How much does the average NJ home cost? Median prices by county Everything is costing more these days — and housing is certainly no exception in New Jersey.

Data for 2023 from January through May, compiled by New Jersey Realtors, shows that homes hit the market and sell in two months or less, on average.

Median prices for single-family homes have reached $500,000 and above in nine counties.

Most counties have seen houses go for more than the list price this year, while the rest have been very close to asking — on average. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt