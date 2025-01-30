Authorities in Cumberland County are asking for help with identifying a man who really likes Dick's.

Sporting Goods.

The store.

In Vineland.

The Vineland Police Department took to Facebook Wednesday morning to say, "Ofc. Rosario is seeking assistance identifying the subject depicted below regarding an investigation within Dick's Sporting Goods located at the Cumberland Mall."

Man wanted as part of investigation at Dicks Sporting Goods in Vineland NJ - Photo: Vineland Police Dept / Canva Man wanted as part of investigation at Dicks Sporting Goods in Vineland NJ - Photo: Vineland Police Dept / Canva loading...

Authorities did not offer any details as to why they want to locate this man but they are putting long hours into this case, working hard, and banging away at any leads.

Man wanted as part of investigation at Dicks Sporting Goods in Vineland NJ - Photo: Vineland Police Dept / Canva Man wanted as part of investigation at Dicks Sporting Goods in Vineland NJ - Photo: Vineland Police Dept / Canva loading...

If you recognize him, you can email Ofc. Rosario at rrosario@vinelandcity.org or send an anonymous tip via the VPD.TIPS website.

Man wanted as part of investigation at Dicks Sporting Goods in Vineland NJ - Photo: Vineland Police Dept / Canva Man wanted as part of investigation at Dicks Sporting Goods in Vineland NJ - Photo: Vineland Police Dept / Canva loading...