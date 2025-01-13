A Cumberland County man now knows his fate for sexually assaulting two children over almost a decade.

It was on August 20th of last year when a Cumberland County Jury returned guilty verdicts against 56-year-old Christopher A. Bonner of Vineland on charges of first-degree aggravated sexual assault and two counts of second-degree sexual assault. He was acquitted of additional sexual assault charges.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office says during the trial, the State presented evidence that between approximately 1993 and 2002, Bonner sexually assaulted two children in Vineland who were under the age of 13, whom he was related to.

Bonner has now been sentenced to an aggregate term of 25 years behind bars. He must serve just over 21 years before becoming eligible for parole.

Once released from prison, he must register as a Megan's Law offender and will be under parole supervision for life.

This case was investigated by the Vineland Police Department. The prosecution was represented by Cumberland County Assistant Prosecutor Holly Fanelle and Bonner was represented by Melissa Rosenblum, Esq.