Video Nails What It’s Like in a Wildwood Motel Pool

A video posted to Instagram really nails it when it comes to what to expect from a Wildwood motel swimming pool.

Here's what you'll find in a Wildwood motel pool

JerseyShoreTV on Instagram is where you'll find this hilarious video that breaks down what you'll find in a Wildwood motel pool.

Have you ever been to a pool in Wildwood?

Yes, they're fun and refreshing, but apparently, also very predictable.

FULL DISCLOSURE: We LOVE Wildwood, and would do anything to be in a pool right now!

These facts are great!

According to the video, here's what you'll find in the motel pools:

Older ladies in all the floats

The man that won't take his eyeglasses off

A kiddie pool jail!

Plastic palm trees

A 2nd floor sundeck with fake grass

Booze floaties

No lifeguards. Ever.

Always an extra crispy dude that's passed out.

Well done JerseyShoreTV, well done!

Check out the video here: :

Did they miss anything? Let us know!

Let's go to Wildwood! See you out at the pool!

