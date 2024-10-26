An Ocean County man has been arrested after cops say he attempted to break into a church in Ventnor and then tried fleeing from officers by climbing on the roofs of nearby homes.

Ventnor Police say just before 9:00 Monday night, October 21st, an alert resident reported a possible burglary attempt at the Way of Life Church at 5000 Ventnor Avenue.

As officers arrived,

A male fled the scene initiating a foot pursuit, and there was evidence of an attempted burglary to the side door of the church. During the pursuit, the male climbed onto a roof of a nearby home and then jumped to an adjacent roof where he ignored commands from officers and remained on the roof.

A Ventnor police officer began speaking with the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Christopher J. Camargo of Manchester, who eventually convinced him to climb down and he was taken into custody without incident.

Way of Life Church at 5000 Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor NJ - Photo: Google Maps Way of Life Church at 5000 Ventnor Avenue in Ventnor NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Camargo was charged on summons with criminal attempt burglary, criminal mischief, and resisting arrest. He was lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility on unrelated active warrants.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.