Uno Pizzeria And Grill Announces Closure In Deptford, NJ

I saw this trending on Facebook yesterday and it broke my little former-server heart. Uno's Pizzeria and Grill is officially closing up shop up in Gloucester County.

It's been a year of bummer after bummer after bummer regarding restaurant closures in 2024. Seriously, I'm not sure I remember so many restaurants folding in such a short amount of time. Technically, though, that's not what's happening here.

Uno's has been a staple in Deptford Township for years. It's located on Hurfville Road right when you exit Route 42 to get to the Deptford Mall. It was the number one hotspot for people staying in the hotels right next door. I should know... I used to work there.

Yup, I was a server at Uno's in the mid-2010s. A serious lure drop, I know.



Uno Pizzeria and Grill closing Deptford, NJ, location

I must admit that it was one of the more professionally-ran restaurants I worked in as a waitress. Listen, you've worked in one chain restaurant, you've worked in them all, right? Uno was different. First of all, there was nothing else like it in the area. Secondly, their food is actually really good. Finally, the managers (a few of them, at least) genuinely seemed to care about their employees.

I had some health issues at the time that were so bad they made me collapse during a shift. They made sure I was okay, called the ambulance, and got me the care I needed. I actually wound up having to get surgery as a result.

To hear that Sunday, July 28th will be their last day of service really saddened me.



The folks over at 42Freeway.com confirmed this after speaking to managers and restaurant staff. Apparently, it's not even corporate's decision to close the location, either. The landlord and franchise owner couldn't come to an agreement. That's why the closure is now inevitable.

Apparently, most managers have secured positions elsewhere. That's not true for the rest of the staff, though.

I definitely have to get up there to enjoy one more deep dish before they close their doors for good.

It's the end of an era in Deptford. You'll be missed, Unos!

