‘Fancy’ A Walk Through Reba’s Corn Maze? TWO In NJ This Fall!

Fall is almost officially here which means it's almost time for one of the most beloved fall activities here in the Garden State. Are you ready to take on this year's corn mazes?

Hey, they don't call us the "Garden State" for nothing.

Sure, some of them are easy. The ones crafted for the kids, sort of, has to be, right? I wouldn't want my four-year-old getting overwhelmed in something so big that anxiety takes over and it turns out to be more of a chore to find our way out then a fun fall activity.

For all the adults out there looking for some fall fun here in the Garden State, get ready to get lost in a "Fancy" corn maze this year. I'm throwing a reference to the red-headed country queen herself, Reba McEntire!

Reba's having one heck of a year so far. She's been in various TV shows, movies, she's got a book coming out, AND she's about to kick off her latest venture - coach on NBC's hit singing competition show, "The Voice."

Get our free mobile app

Folks over at The MAiZE have decided to honor Reba with 40 corn mazes all throughout the United States this fall. Believe it or not, there's not one, but TWO of them located right here in New Jersey this year! 24 states will feature mazes dedicated to the "Fancy" singer, New Jersey being home to more than one. How cool is that?

Both mazes are being ran by Von Thun Farms. The first is their Washington location at 438 Route 57 W. You can also check out their second location in Monmouth Junction at 519 Ridge Road.

NJ country fans, get excited! Our time has come! And you've been invited by Reba herself! Check it out:

Here's Where To Pick Your Apples In South Jersey This Fall Fall is here! That means it's time for everybody's favorite u-pick day trip. Check out the top places to go apple picking in Cape May, Gloucester, and Burlington counties.

11 Craft Breweries to Try at the Jersey Shore!