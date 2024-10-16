Troopers search for alleged porch pirate in Cumberland County, NJ

Alleged porch pirate wanted in Cumberland County NJ - Photo: New Jersey State Police / Canva

State troopers are asking for your help identifying an alleged porch pirate in Cumberland County.

The New Jersey State Police say that around lunchtime on Wednesday, July 17th, video surveillance captured a suspect taking a package containing an iPhone valued at $1,300 from the front porch of a home on Shoemaker Lane in Fairfield Township.

The package had been delivered only about ten minutes before the theft occurred.

Alleged porch pirate in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: New Jersey State Police / Canva
The suspect is described as follows:

  • Black male
  • Black t-shirt
  • Gray pants
Alleged porch pirate in Fairfield Township NJ - Photo: New Jersey State Police / Canva
Anyone with information or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact State Troopers in Bridgeton at (856) 451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.

