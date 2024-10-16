Troopers search for alleged porch pirate in Cumberland County, NJ
State troopers are asking for your help identifying an alleged porch pirate in Cumberland County.
The New Jersey State Police say that around lunchtime on Wednesday, July 17th, video surveillance captured a suspect taking a package containing an iPhone valued at $1,300 from the front porch of a home on Shoemaker Lane in Fairfield Township.
The package had been delivered only about ten minutes before the theft occurred.
The suspect is described as follows:
- Black male
- Black t-shirt
- Gray pants
Anyone with information or recognizes the suspect is asked to contact State Troopers in Bridgeton at (856) 451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.
31 Random Old South Jersey Pictures I Found on My Cell Phone
Let's go back in time and see if you remember any of these things in South Jersey.
Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman