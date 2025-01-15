Trader Joe’s Opening 12 New Locations in 2025

Is a Trader Joe's coming to your town?

Believe it or not, you can request that Trader Joe's open a store near you!

There's a form on their website to request a store in your city or town. Check it out here.

Whole Foods Market Inc. Getty Images loading...

Trader Joe's is expanding

Trader Joe's is a grocery store that specializes in specialty foods, including organic foods, vegan foods, and imported foods.

According to Fox Business, Trader Joe's will be opening at least 12 new stores this year, including one in Pennsylvania - Berwyn.

In addition, three new stores will open in California, two in the state of Washington, and two in Washington D.C.

Trader Joe's also is planning on opening stores in Tennessee, Alabama, and Maryland.

All told there are about 600 locations of Trader Joe's.

Monthly Inflation Report Shows Price Increases Slowing Down Getty Images loading...

Where does Trader Joe's look to open stores?

Fox Business quotes a Trader Joe's marketing representative who says the complany looks to build new stores "where the people are."

The chain opened its first store in 1967 in California.

SOURCE: Fox Business

