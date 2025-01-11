Did you break your New Year Resolutions yet? The year always starts out on a positive note, doesn't it? We all erect this wonderful (sometimes unattainable) resolutions that we swear we'll stick to in the New Year. We always have the highest hopes for ourselves at the start of a new year, but plenty of those goals turn to disappointments by the end of the second week of January.

Well, we're almost at that point. Time to check in with your first benchmark of the year. Have you broken you resolutions for 2025?

Hopefully, that answer is no. It shows some solid character to demonstrate self discipline in an effort to achieve growth and maturity. Hopefully, you haven't given up on yourself and your 2025 goals just yet.

People from New Jersey seem to have a solid grasp on the resolutions and goals that are important in 2025. If you didn't set any health-related goals for the new year, maybe it's time to take a page out of New Jersey's playbook and start caring a bit more about your own personal health and wellness.

NJ's Number 1 Goal For 2025

A new survey has determined that NJ residents' top overall goal for 2025 is to start eating better. That's DEFINITELY true for me. When I read that, I felt like I was being called out, but in the best way. As an resident of New Jersey myself, I couldn't be more thrilled to hear that people in the Garden State are aligning themselves with healthier lifestyles. Sure, they require a lot of hard work and discipline, but once you're in the routine of meal prepping and working out consistently, it becomes a habit that's harder and harder to break with each passing day.

The folks from MattressNextDay emphasized that eating better means staying hydrated and getting enough sleep, too. A lot of times we can mistake thirst for hunger. That leads to bad decision-making in terms of both meals and snacks. When you think you're feeling hungry, reach for the water bottle and down a few ounces of water before reaching for food. In regards to your sleep schedule, not getting enough sleep can result in you choosing things like salty and sugary options throughout the day to catch some energy when in reality, if you would have gotten to bed two hours earlier the night before, you wouldn't need those quick pick-me-ups as often.

65% of New Jersey residents are prioritizing healthy eating habits in 2025. Here's to hoping we all have the discipline to turn these goals into our new reality.

