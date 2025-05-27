You know what they say, "more money, more problems." While that may be true in some circumstances, that doesn't mean in others, money wouldn't, in fact, solve the problems.

Here in the Garden State, it's expensive just to wake up in the morning. You can laugh, but if you happen to live here, just adjusting the temperature in your house makes you think about how much money you have in the bank. With inflation the way it is right now, let's just say it's getting harder and harder to make a decent living here in New Jersey.

That's not true for every NJ resident, of course.

There are plenty of people here in the Garden State that don't have to worry about money. Just look at all the homes in the beach towns and you already know that New Jersey has its fair share of wealthy folk. If you're thinking of Real Housewives Of New Jersey, those families make chump change compared to the real money that some people have.

The wealthiest people in Jersey actually happen to be billionaires. Are they all men? Of course they are! That's a conversation for another day, though. So, without further ado, and with some help from stacker.com, let's meet some of the richest people in NJ.

5.) Duncan MacMillan - Net worth: $1.7 billion (#1,733 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Princeton

- Source of wealth: Bloomberg LP, self made 4.) Larry Robbins - Net worth: $1.9 billion (#1,544 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Alpine

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, self made 3.) Peter Kellogg - Net worth: $3.5 billion (#795 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Short Hills

- Source of wealth: investments 2.) John Overdeck - Net worth: $6.8 billion (#344 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Millburn

- Source of wealth: hedge funds, self made 1.) Rocco Commisso - Net worth: $7.8 billion (#276 wealthiest in the world)

- Residence: Saddle River

- Source of wealth: telecom, self made

Needless to say, these guys don't have to worry about tax increases here in the Garden State.

