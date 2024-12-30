Countdown: Top 3 Pizzas in the Atlantic City Area

Who doesn't like pizza? Anyone?

I've chosen my three favorite pizzas of the year, all from the immediate Atlantic City area.

You may have your own picks, but these are mine.

I've chosen three different pizzas - and, here they are in no particular order.

Nino's Favorite from Tony's Baltimore Grill in Atlantic City

Tony's bills themselves as "Atlantic City's Oldest Pizza Joint", and it really is a step back into time.

By the way, this is the only pizza of my three picks that you have to eat at the place that made it.

I prefer Tony's bar side- it feels like Atlantic City's Oldest Pizza Joint!

Sit down at the bar or a booth and just imagine the history that has passed through this place!

Now, the pizza—Nino's Favorite—is sausage and red pepper. It's spicy, yes, and delicious, yes!

It was probably baked and served in a pizza pan that's older than me.

I'll call the sausage "old school" - because it reminds me of the great sausage of my youth. You can't get sausage like this on a pizza just anywhere.

Great pizza, great vibe! I'm all in, and can't wait for my next visit.

Buffalo Chicken Pizza From South End Pizza in Egg Harbor Township

It's my favorite non-traditional pizza. (Sorry we don't have a photo of this delicious pizza!)

I've been ordering it for years, and every order tastes as good as the last.

You can get it mild or spicy. I get both, but probably order the mild more often.

You can get sides of blue cheese or ranch dressing.

I'm grateful my foodie daughter talked me into this one day!

The Traditional from Squares and Fares in Somers Point

In case you missed it, "The secret pizza guy" from EHT has now opened his own store in Somers Point.

As the place is just getting up to speed, you still have to schedule and reserve your pizza ahead of time, and pick it up at your appointed time.

I tell you this, the wait is worth it.

I put Dom, the owner and pizza maker, in the same category at the Soup Nazi from the Seinfeld TV show. Dom suffers for his pizza (LOL!). This guy really is a pizza expert, and you will enjoy his special pizza.

How does he get the crust to taste that good!

As I said earlier, who doesn't like pizza?