Throwback TV Commercial For South Jersey’s Shore Mall

Remember the fun you had at the Shore Mall?

If you're old enough, you probably remember hanging out there, shopping, and even hitting the Space Port Arcade!

If you're even a bit older, you may remember the days it was called Searstown!

History of Shore Mall

When the mall first opened, in 1968, it was Searstown, an open-air mall that includes Sears, Grant City, and a Pantry Pride Supermarket.

In the 1970s, the mall was enclosed and expanded.

Grant City would close in 1976, but a JCPenney would open in its space.

In 1987, the Hamilton Mall opened five miles away and JCPenney and Sears moved there, closing their stores at Shore.

Eventually, Boscov's moved in, followed by Burlington Coat Factory.

In 2006, the Shore Mall was sold, eventually closing some of the interior space, and switching the name to Harbor Square.

Fun times at Shore Mall

Do you remember the Shore Mall? Check out this TV commercial for the mall from 2002:

Do you recognize anyone from the commercial?

Harbor Square Mall still surviving

Even though it's not "The Shore Mall" anymore - and it's not really a mall - some of us still refer to it as the Shore Mall.

Boscov's remains - and by all accounts it's still a very successful store.

Other businesses still in the footprint of the mall are Restaurant Depot, Proshot Pickeball, and the seasonal Spirit Halloween Store. Also on the property are The Nizams and Umi Sushi restaurants.

At the rear of the property sits the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission.

What's your favorite memory of the Shore Mall?

