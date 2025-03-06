This Ocean Casino Restaurant Best for Special Occasions

In it's first life the Revel Casino did not live up to expectations.

As a matter of fact, the casino ending up closing down, and going out of business.

In the few years that followed, however, a new company jumped in to reopen the casino as Ocean Casino Resort. From all indications, things are no going swimmingly at that "big glass casino with the ball on top."

New Casinos Open In Atlantic City As Residents Seek Economic Upswing Getty Images loading...

Ocean Casino Resort thriving

In the last couple of years, gambling has picked up at Ocean Casino - so much so that it's at or near the top each time gambling numbers come out for Atlantic City.

When the building was Revel, the company didn't seem to fully embrace gamblers, but as Ocean, the new company certainly does.

That does not mean, though, that it doesn't do well with the non-gambling aspects of the resort.

Among the greatest assets of Ocean Casino Resort is the restaurant offerings.

Several fabulous eating establishments are thriving, including Ocean Steak, the resort's signature restaurant.

Photo by Emerson Vieira on Unsplash Photo by Emerson Vieira on Unsplash loading...

Ocean Steak is special

If you're looking for the old $9.99 casino buffet, you're not going to find it at Ocean Steak.

Instead, you'll find a great steakhouse with plenty of offerings fit for a king or queen.

It's a wonderful place to not only dine, but to "enjoy the experience."

A wonderful atmosphere awaits your party - be it for a table of 2 or a table of 20.

My recent visit, with some work colleagues, found us at a table for eight.

The food and the service were first rate.

We dined on steaks, salad, appetizers, and side dishes - sharing almost everything "family style." Their Porterhouse for Two and Tomahawk Steaks were perfect for sharing - and, they were perfectly cooked.

If you're looking for a place for your next special occasion, I recommend Ocean Steak at Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort.

