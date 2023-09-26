This New Jersey Road is Called One of the Scariest Places in USA

"Holy Moly, Batman! I's afraid!"

A road in New Jersey has been named one of the scariest haunted places in New Jersey!

If you guessed, "The road where the governor lives", you are incorrect.

A road in West Milford has been awarded the honor by the travel website, Far And Wide.

The road is Clinton Road in West Milford, New Jersey.

Is it named after Bill or Hillary?

Actually neither. The road has been around for a little over 100 years. According to Far And Wide, it has a pretty scary backstory:

"The road’s past is intertwined with legends of unexplained phenomena and spooky spots, including the ruins of Cross Castle, home to rumored satanic rituals, and Dead Man’s Curve, a treacherous bend said to be the site of multiple fatal accidents."

Well that's almost as scary as Bill and Hillary!

Editors say, "As you wind through its desolate curves, tales of phantom vehicles, ghostly hitchhikers and eerie figures lurking in the woods take on a life of their own. "

Thanks, but I'll take the Garden State Parkway instead.

Two other close-to-New-Jersey places made the list of scary and haunted places. One is the Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia. The former prison was home to a number of notorious criminals including Al Capone.

Topping the list is the Gettysburg Cemetery, the former battlefield that was one of the bloodiest sights of the Civil War.

We should also note that one of the places on the scary list is....the White House. (Maybe it depends on who's living there at the time.)

SOURCE: Farandwide.com

