This is the Most Deadly Car to Drive in New Jersey

What is most least-safe car brand to drive in New Jersey?

GlassDoctor.com did a study using crash data from over a decade of research from the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the safest and deadliest brands of cars in each state.

This could possible be some useful information when determining what kind of car you want to purchase or drive for you or your loved ones.

In New Jersey these three brands were determined to be the least safest: Acura, Dodge, and Lincoln. Nationally, Dodge was determined to be the least safest brand, while Mitsubishi and Buick were next.

According to GlassDoctor, their findings found that Dodge had "the most fatal crashes of any other car brand in most (64%) U.S. states."

In Pennsylvania, Dodge, Buick, and Mitsubishi were found to be the least safest in that state.

On the other side of the coin, the safest car brands were determined to be Kia, Subaru, and Audi. Nationally, the three safest car brands were found to be Audi, Subaru, and Mercedes-Benz.

In Pennsylvania, the safest car brands were found to be Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, and BMW.

SOURCE: GlassDoctor.com

