This Eagles Fan Spoils it For All Eagles Fans (VIDEO)

Philadelphia Eagles fans are famous for being relentless in the way they treat fans of out of town teams.

Some of that is hearsay, some of it is earned.

It's assumed that if you show up for an Eagles game in an opposing team's gear, you're going to get razzed a little.

"Razzed a little" is probably expected and probably acceptable.

Yelling at opposing fans and calling them vulgar names is not acceptable. Never acceptable.

Eagles fan is out of line

(WARNING: Video which follows is NSFW)

From the Twitter account of Alexander Basara comes this video from Sunday's Eagles playoff game against the Green Bay Packers.

In the video, an Eagles fan crosses the line with the way he talks to and about a female Packers fan.

The man has been identified in another post, but we're not going to publish his identity here.

His behavior, though, is not acceptable.

Don't cross the line

Sports are meant to be fun. Cheer your team on, boo the opponents, but don't degrade fans of the other team.

This is the kind of fan that gives all Eagles fans a bad name.

If you're an Eagles fan and you're seated near an opposing fan this Sunday, buy them a beer, don't call them crude names.

Your wife, daughter, or mother might see you!

