This Dude Saved The Jersey Tomato From Extinction

Can you imagine a BLT without the T? How about pasta sauce without tomato? What about your ketchup without tomato?

Thank goodness for Colonel Robert Gibbon Johnson.

Johnson's last stand

Before the early 1800's, most people in the world had never tasted a tomato. The reason? They believed it to be poisonous!

Can you imagine not ever eating a tomato?

Where would New Jersey be without the tomato? Would we even be nicknamed "The Garden State"?

Well, in 1820, along came Colonel Johnson.

According to Wikipedia, Johnson was a farmer, horticulturist, judge, soldier, and statesman. He lived in Salem, South Jersey.

On the morning of June 38, 1820 Johnson stood on the steps of the Salem County Courthouse and.... ate a tomato!

He did this despite warnings that he would get sick and die.

Reportedly hundreds of people were at the courthouse, watching Johnson eat the tomato. He had even hired a band to play, for dramatic effect! (Can you imagine?)

Long story short - he didn't die.

The tomato took off

After Johnson's stunt, the tomato took off.

Within 30 years the tomato had gained acceptance and popularity, and it was trending upward.

New Jersey loved the tomato, and the rest is history!

True tomato facts

Chances are, if you have a garden, you grow tomatoes. Almost 9 out of 10 USA gardeners grow tomatoes.

The average American eats 80 pounds of tomatoes a year!

The most tomatoes from one plant in one year: 32,194! What?

The tomato is the official state vegetable of New Jersey.

What's your favorite way to eat a tomato?

SOURCE: ipm.Missouri.edu

