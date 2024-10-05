Everyone appreciates the really great diners we have here in the Garden State, don't they? They're a unique mix of comfort, nostalgia, and great food! What's not to love?

Diners have a special vibe that feels welcoming. When you walk into a diner, you often see the same layout—booths, a counter, and a friendly waitress ready to take your order. This familiarity makes diners a go-to spot for many, where you can settle in and feel right at home, whether it’s your first visit or your hundredth.

Diners typically have huge menus with something for everyone—from classic breakfast items to sandwiches, salads, and even Italian dishes. This means that whether you’re in the mood for a burger or a slice of pie, you’re bound to find something you love. It’s a place where picky eaters and adventurous foodies can both find their favorites.

One of the biggest draws of NJ diners is that they serve food that feels like it’s homemade. From fluffy pancakes to hearty meatloaf, diners offer a variety of classic dishes that remind people of family meals. The portions are usually generous, and the flavors are comforting, making it a great place to enjoy a meal without the fuss of cooking at home.



The most common side dish at ANY diner in the Garden State? French Fries.

Diner fries are some of the best you'll find anywhere. Usually, the ketchup is delicious, too. That is, if they use Heinz. It's Heinz Ketchup or nothing, okay? For one thing, we all grew up going to diners that had the Heinz ketchup bottles right there on the table. There's a specific taste to it that other brands just can't copy.



Have you ever noticed the ketchup looking like two different colors from one table to the next? Some diners are sneaky like that. They'll reuse the Heinz Ketchup bottles, but it won't be Heinz brand ketchup in there.

Luckily, the folks at Heinz have given us all a bit of a cheat sheet so we know what to expect when we dunk that first French Fry. The design on the Heinz ketchup bottle is the key. Reportedly, if the ketchup color inside the bottle doesn't match the color red on the Heinz label, then it's not real Heinz ketchup.

Genius, isn't it?

Heinz made their label to match the color of their ketchup. If your local diner is using Heinz ketchup bottles, but the ketchup itself doesn't match the label, then it's not Heinz.

We're on to you, diners! Heinz or nothing, got it?

