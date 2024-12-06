The Best Damn Crab Bisque in the Atlantic City Area

If it makes sense, I enjoy seafood that doesn't taste too fishy.

I'm a fan of chowders and bisques.... clam chowder, lobster bisque, and crab bisque to name a few.

The other night I probably enjoyed the best crab bisque I've ever had.

The Anchorage Tavern in Somers Point scores again!

I ordered the crab bisque for the first time at the Anchorage on Bay Avenue and it was delightful.

The crab was abundant. Very fresh crab pieces in the soup, and some hunks of crab floating on top.

The creaminess of the bisque was spot-on. The taste was just perfect.

As I mentioned above, it wasn't too fishy.

This was good stuff!

I've had other soups at the Anchorage, and they've all been good. Love their chili! The crab bisque, thought is my new favorite!

Good food, good times

The fact that I had a great crab bisque at the Anchorage doesn't surprise me. I'm really a fan of all their food.

From the appetizers to the soups and salads to the sandwiches, to the main entrees, I often leave satisfied.

My current favorite fish is grouper - and it seems that the Anchorage always has grouper on their menu in some recipe. Many other local restaurants don't serve a lot of grouper. I find grouper a little on the sweeter side and very delicious.

Anchorage has a history

The Anchorage has a pretty good reputation and a long history in Somers Point.

The restaurant has been around since the 1870s, it's seen improvements, a fire, and more, but still cranks out great food and drink every day.

You might catch me there on Thursday night. I love their music bingo game! If you do, please say hello!

