I love all kinds of food, but at the end of the day, nothing beats a great burger.

There are several places to grab a burger in Atlantic City. You'll find great restaurants in the casinos, and some great ones throughout the city.

In the casinos, you might end up paying a little more, because, well, that's the way it is.

Just off the Atlantic City Boardwalk, you'll find a great gem

Tennessee Beer Hall has been one of the main anchors of the "Orange Loop" in Atlantic City - named such because of its Tennessee Avenue location, and the tie-in with the game of Monopoly - the orange properties.

I love Tennessee Beer Hall in the summer and the great vibe outside on a beautiful summer evening.

Inside, you'll find a cozy and comfortable place, where you can choose from a long list of draft beers and cocktails.

But, don't sleep on the food!

Lots of great burgers at Tennessee Beer Hall

I recently had a great burger - for only $14! It's the Onion Believable Burger. If you love onions, this works!

The burger features a couple of Angus beef patties, Gruyere Cheese, and TWO helpings of onions: carmelized and frizzled. (If you ask me what's the difference between the two; I don't know. I can tell you, both fit on this burger!)

It was all served on a Brioche bun, and I got a side of fries - which were excellent. (I could have had tater tots instead of fries, and that would have been a good choice too!)

Add a couple of fresh pickle chips, and I had a great meal!

Don't sleep on the wings

Before my burger, I tried the Sweet Soy Wings, which were very yummy!

If you're looking for a casual place to grab some grub, with or without beer, Tennessee Beer Hall in Atlantic City could be just the place. I'll be back for more!

