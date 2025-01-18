The 9 most wanted, dangerous people in Pennsylvania
Authorities in the Keystone State have updated their list of the nine most wanted people in Pennsylvania.
The nine, who are all men, are wanted for either sexual-related crimes — several against children — or homicide.
Several were last known to live within an hour or so of the Philadelphia area.
Help PA police
If you have seen any of the people listed below, you are urged to contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at (800) 472-8477 or 9-1-1.
10 Most Wanted People in Pennsylvania
Freddy Calle of Hazleton, PA
Freddy Calle of Hazleton is 5' 7" tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is wanted by police after allegedly raping a child.
Brandon Eugene Revis of Aliquippa, PA
Brandon Eugene Revis is 5' 9", 170 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.
He is wanted for an alleged homicide.
Michael Edward Akerly of Erie, PA
Michael Edward Akerly is 6' 4", 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
He is wanted for an alleged rape and aggravated indecent assault incident in Erie in 1998.
Authorities say he has been seen in parts of Pennsylvania, New York, and North Carolina, and is known to frequent music stores and recording studios.
James Garland Watts of Clairton, PA
James Garland Watts is wanted for an alleged homicide and attempted homicide in 2008 in Allegany County.
He is described as 5' 7", 160 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Russell Edward Mason of Wilcox, PA
Russell Edward Mason is wanted by police for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender.
He is 5' 10", 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.
Benicio Antoi Benifield of Easton, PA
Benicio Antoi Benifield is 6' tall, 225 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is wanted by police for allegedly raping a child.
Gerado Cruz-Hernandez of Norristown, PA
Authorities say Gerado Cruz-Hernandez is wanted for multiple counts of rape and related charges involving a 12-year-old girl in 2013 in Norristown.
He is 5' 11", 200 pounds, with black hair, brown eyes, and a tattoo on his left arm.
Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, DE
Kevin Jay Purnell of New Castle, Delaware, is wanted after allegedly raping a 7-year-old girl in Chester County in 1999.
He is 6' 2", 270 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Bradley Andrew Buchanan of West Chester, PA
Police say Bradley Andrew Buchanan is wanted for allegedly raping a child.
He is 6' 5", 260 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Most Wanted Criminals in New Jersey
Here are New Jersey's Most Wanted Criminals
Gallery Credit: Vin Ebenau
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.