The 3 Lawn Care Myths New Jersey Homeowners Are Still Falling For

✋ Raise your hand if you're a first-time homeowner. It's okay if you are. Believe it or not, even the most seasoned homeowners don't always know how to make their lawns look their best.

Yard maintenance is something plenty of homeowners aren't prepared for when they first purchase their houses. There's so much more to understand than just how to make those pretty diagonally lines with lawn mower every couple of weeks or so. If you want the greenest grass on the block, you need to know what kind of grass you have, how you should be properly maintaining it, and the advice that you'll be given that's based in facts over fiction.

Did you know that each season affects your lawn differently? Fall is a critical time for lawn care because it's when your grass prepares for the winter. Understanding this helps you know when to fertilize, aerate, and overseed your lawn. Dong that will ensure it stays healthy and green come springtime.

A recent survey revealed that many homeowners are unaware of basic lawn care practices. There are 3 myths that way too many homeowners believe to be true when it comes to proper lawn maintenance.



Proper Grass Height

Did you know many do not know how high to cut their grass? Yes, there is, in fact, a possibility that you're cutting yours too short. Cutting it too short can stress the grass and lead to issues like weeds and bare patches. As a rule of thumb, you're only supposed to cut the top 1/3 of your grass.



The Truth About Brown Grass

Too many people mistakenly believe that brown grass is dead grass, when in fact, it can often be a natural response to cooler temperatures or drought conditions. Knowing the difference is key to effective lawn care. Brown grass can easily be corrected with proper watering techniques combined with temperature stabilizations.



Mowing A Wet Lawn

DO NOT mow your lawn if the grass is wet. The survey determined over 41% of people didn't realize it's not a good idea to mow the lawn after it rains. The same goes for after you water your grass, too. Let it dry first!

No one is born with a perfect green thumb, right? All you can do is try things out and see what happens. Following these guidelines, though, might help you avoid a dingy lawn come spring 2025.

