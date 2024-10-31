TGI Friday’s abruptly closes at least 4 New Jersey restaurants

Those in New Jersey looking to grab something to eat at a big national restaurant chain are going to have to look a little harder to find a location that's still open.

That's because several TGI Friday's locations in the Garden State that were open just the other day are now closed for good.

Numerous published reports say the decades-old chain, known for good food and fun times, is making preparations for a bankruptcy filing, which could happen within days or weeks, according to Bloomberg.

As for why, Restaurant Business provided this summary:

Dallas-based TGI Fridays has struggled for years to generate sales growth. The recent inflationary environment seems to have exacerbated those issues, as it has for many legacy casual-dining brands. The chain has closed about 50 restaurants around the country this year, including at least a dozen since September.

And it's not just New Jersey that's been impacted — news websites across the country are reporting that locations in numerous towns and cities across the country have quickly faded into history.

Closed TGI Friday's restaurants in New Jersey

The following TGI Friday's locations in New Jersey closed for good this week:

Route 202, Bridgewater

Route 1, North Brunswick

TGI Fridays in North Brunswick NJ - Photo: Google Maps TGI Fridays in North Brunswick NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

1315 Centennial Ave., Piscataway

Route 22, Watchung

Published reports and social media posts say their restaurant on Route 38 in Cherry Hill has also closed, although that location is still listed on one part of Friday's website but not another.

TGI Friday's still open in New Jersey

Not counting the Cherry Hill restaurant, eight Friday's remain open in New Jersey — Manahawkin, Linden, Turnersville, Burlington Township, West Orange, Toms River, East Windsor, and Brick.

In 1965, Alan Stillman opened the first TGI Fridays restaurant in Manhattan. Over the decades that followed, the chain grew to over 600 locations in 55 countries.