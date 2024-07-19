DMV Will Soon Eliminate Temporary Paper License Plates In NJ

My mom recently just purchased a new vehicle and I am SO incredibly happy for her. She loves it, too, which makes it that much better to partake in her joy. She is having a bit of trouble with all the technology in it, though.

She went from a 2007 car to a 2018. That's a pretty big jump for someone who basically only had cruise control before. My mom said her new car feels like a spaceship with all the new buttons and features. She's learning how to use it day by day.

I went to look at her new license plate number so that I could memorize it when I realized she still has the temp tags on there. Makes sense since she only got the car two weeks ago.

Then, I saw a reel on Instagram that claimed New Jersey plans to ditch temporary paper license plates altogether. Weird how much we seem to live in a Big Brother-esque world, isn't it?

NJ plans to ban paper license plates

When you buy a car, the dealership issues you temporary tags for your new vehicle until your permanent ones come in. Apparently, that won't be the case for much longer. WATCH:

You can understand why they'd do this, right? When you think about it, there are so many ways the current system could be used against the owner of the vehicle.

The potential dangers of temporary paper license plates

Accountability is a factor, for sure. Temporary paper license plates can be easily forged or altered, making it difficult for law enforcement to accurately identify vehicles involved in crimes, traffic violations, or toll evasion. Temporary paper plates also make it harder to track the history of a vehicle and its owners, which can be problematic in cases of fraud or legal disputes.

Vehicles with temp tags are often used by criminals to evade traffic laws, tolls, parking fees, and even law enforcement surveillance. This can pose a risk to public safety as these vehicles may not be properly registered or insured, leading to potential liabilities in case of accidents or other incidents.

It sounds like NJ's goal of banning temporary paper license plates can help the state ensure better law enforcement, public safety, and overall efficiency on the roads. They're already starting to roll out the new temporary license plates with new codes, inks, barcodes, etc. They'll likely be used everywhere in the state by fall 2024.

