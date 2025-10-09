Teen Killed, 2 Others Injured in Jackson, NJ, Head-on Crash
A head-on accident in Ocean County late Wednesday afternoon claimed the life of a teenager.
Just before 6:00, officers with the Jackson Township Police Department were called to the area of East Veterans Highway and West Lake Court for a report of a serious crash.
An investigation by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office determined that a 2019 Ford F-150 pickup truck, being driven by an 18-year-old woman who had a front-seat passenger, was traveling eastbound on East Veterans Highway when it crossed over into the westbound lane and struck a 2009 Nissan Altima head-on, being driven by a 16-year-old male.
The driver of the Nissan was taken to Monmouth Medical Center-Southern Campus in Lakewood where he died a short time later.
The driver and passenger of the F-150 were taken to the same hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at (732) 929-2027.
