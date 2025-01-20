An Atlantic City teenager has been charged after police say he was caught on videos throwing cats.

The Atlantic City Police Department says their investigation began after they received anonymous tips last month regarding the animal cruelty incident.

Those tips included a video that showed several people walking down the 200 block of North Chelsea Avenue. One man is allegedly observed picking up a cat and throwing it up into the air, sending it crashing to the ground.

Authorities say an ACPD Humane Law Enforcement Officer was unable to find the potentially injured or dead animal, however, he did uncover another video showing the same person throwing a different cat into the air on a different date.

200 block of Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps 200 block of Chelsea Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

That suspect was ultimately identified as 18-year-old Ericxon Santos of Atlantic City who is now facing two counts of animal cruelty.

Santos was issued a summons with a future court date.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.