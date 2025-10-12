A South Jersey man has been charged after he allegedly robbed a bank and he didn't even have time to reap the benefits of his ill-gotten gains.

TD Bank Robbery in Cherry Hill

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says at 4:38 Thursday afternoon, Cherry Hill police officers were called to the TD Bank branch at Route 70 and Grove Street for a report of a robbery.

Cops at the scene learned that at 4:36, a suspect had entered the bank and he gave a demand note to a teller. Once he had cash, he fled the scene.

Suspect Located in 14 Minutes

At about 4:50, officers observed an individual, identified as 45-year-old Nathaniel Stroud, Jr., matching a description of the suspect in the area of the 700 block of Grove Street. Stroud was taken into custody, and officers say they found the stolen money on his person, and the clothes worn during the robbery were located in a nearby trash can.

Man Allegedly Robs Bank in Cherry Hill NJ, Gets Arrested in 14 Minutes - Photo: Google Maps / Canva Man Allegedly Robs Bank in Cherry Hill NJ, Gets Arrested in 14 Minutes - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

Stroud, who has prior addresses in Trenton and Florence, was charged with second-degree robbery and was remanded to the Camden County Correctional Facility.

Chief Credits Officers

Cherry Hill Police Chief John Ostermueller said in a press release, "I’m incredibly proud of the quick actions of our officers, their diligence, and their professionalism, which directly led to a safe and swift conclusion to this incident."

Detectives from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and Cherry Hill Police Department continue to investigate this robbery.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

