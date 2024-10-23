Stay in Taylor Swift’s House Near Atlantic City

You've seen Taylor Swift, you have all of her music and her swag. What's next?

How about staying at Taylor Swift's house?

(It's not her house in the sense that she owns it, or she lives there, over ever lived there, but it's her house in the sense that it's all about her - Taylor Swift!)

Evermore Estate Bellace Photography/Used with permission loading...

Taylor Swift Airbnb opens in Absecon

Just a couple of miles from Atlantic City, in Absecon, you'll find Evermore Estate - the Taylor Swift house!

Yes, you can rent this Taylor Swift house, created by Kyle and Ashley Tress and local Airbnb manager Krista Baum.

The property is located on Shore Road at Church Street in Absecon and has been decorated in a Taylor Swift theme.

Kyle Tress says the idea came about after his and Ashley's recent wedding, which was inspired by Swift's Folklore album.

Kyle said they knew that had to set their property apart from others in the area, and all three agreed that a Taylor Swift theme would do just that.

"After our first meeting with Krista, she proposed this idea based on our mutual interests, and we decided that we loved the idea of a Taylor Swift-themed Airbnb and decided to run with it!"

Kyle says the three came up with the themes and decorations for the house. "One of the main things we did was that each bedroom and area of the house is based on a different album era of Taylor Swift."

The house is a nice size, with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Find out about renting the property here.

At this writing, The Taylor Swift house is available for Taylor's birthday weekend! From Friday, December 13th, to Sunday, December 15th, the rental will cost $1,398 plus tax.

Evermore Estate Bellace Photography/Used with permission loading...

Open house planned

The trio plans an open house to showcase the home this Sunday, October 27th, from 3 to 8 p.m. For GPS purposes, the address is 54 West Church Street, Absecon, New Jersey.

There promises to be music, food and drink, tours, photo ops, and more. (Oh! Don't forget your Taylor Swift-themed outfit!)

Check out all the great photos below, courtesy of Ballace Photography.

Find out more about the property here.

The Taylor Swift Airbnb in Absecon You can stay in this Taylor Swift-themed house just outside of Atlantic City Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly