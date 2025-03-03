SUV stolen in South Jersey; 4 people, ages 17-23, arrested

Four people in South Jersey, including one person who was wanted by three different law enforcement agencies, have been arrested in connection to a stolen SUV.

The Mount Laurel Police Department said they located a stolen 2022 Chevrolet Equinox from Camden traveling eastbound on Route 38 near Marter Avenue at around 4:00 Monday afternoon.

Police were alerted to the vehicle’s location through OnStar, which provided real-time tracking information and they were able to safely stop that SUV.

The driver attempted to flee on foot but was quickly apprehended by officers. Three passengers in the vehicle were also taken into custody without incident.

The following people were arrested:

Driver: Male, 23, from Camden

Charges: Receiving stolen property (3rd degree), resisting arrest by flight (4th degree)

Passenger: Female, 19, from Ewing

Charges: Receiving stolen property (3rd degree)

Passenger: Female, 20, from Cherry Hill

Charges: Receiving stolen property (3rd degree)

The 20-year-old passenger was wanted by the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office (eluding), the Atlantic County Sheriff’s Office (receiving stolen property), and the Lumberton Township Police Department (vehicle theft). She was lodged in the Camden County Jail.

Passenger: Juvenile, 17

Charges: Juvenile delinquency charges to be filed at a later date

The driver and the two adult passengers were charged and released on complaint summonses.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.