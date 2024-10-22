Summer In New Jersey Is Officially Extended An Extra Month

Are we serious with this weather right now? I can't speak for everyone, but I personally look forward to the fall here in the Garden State. It's supposed to be the time of year when I can whip out my flannels and cute booties, hit the pumpkin patch, and make some warm spiked apple cider.

I'm not sure what's happened over the last few years, but October keeps getting warmer and warmer.

People always make the joke that New Jersey is the place where you can experience all four seasons in one day. That's definitely true during some weeks during the winter. It's pretty accurate for late November and early December. But, to potentially see 80 degrees in October used to be unheard of when I was a kid.

I grew up in the 90s and have absolutely no recollection of being able to wear shorts in October. In fact, I remember getting so upset when my mom would force me to wear a jacket over my Halloween costume to go trick-or-treating.



New Jersey Experiencing Extended Summer 2024

If New Jersey's temperature next week resembles anything remotely close to what it's meant to feel like this week, the kids might even be sweating during their trek for candy in the neighborhood next Thursday.

If you're someone who pays attention to the old Farmer's Almanac, well, it proved to be wrong for NJ's fall real-feel this year. It said we'd experience a cooler than normal fall here in the Garden State this year. Hammonton is currently experiencing an 82 degree high for late October. It's safe to say that summer 2024 has officially extended through spooky season this year.



Not exactly "cool," is it?

Don't get me wrong, I'm happy it's not super chilly quite yet, but all my fall outfits are going to have to get packed up and put away for next year. This might be the year we jump from shorts and tank tops to winter coats within the span of a few days.

