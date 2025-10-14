A long-abandoned building on an undeveloped lot along a busy highway in Egg Harbor Township appears to be getting ready to become something new.

Black Horse Pike Changes

That plot of land is located at 6024 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, which you probably know better as the lot between Aldi and M&S Produce, right across from Matt Blatt Nissan at Tower Avenue.

A lot at 6024 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township NJ has been sold - Photo: Google Maps / Canva A lot at 6024 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township NJ has been sold - Photo: Google Maps / Canva loading...

That small tan building has been there for a long time. Based on Google Maps images, from around 2011 through 2013, a small church operated there. By 2015, it was boarded up, and not much has happened there since.

The only thing that I've noticed lately is that when you drive by, the boards on the windows, which fell off quite a while ago, reveal that some of the ceiling tiles are falling down inside. I can't imagine that the inside of that building is in good shape after being left to rot for the past decade.

The condition of that building probably doesn't really matter too much now. Within the past few days, temporary chain-link fencing went up around the entire 6.25-acre lot, which is a good indication that things are about to change there.

But what, exactly, is planned for that lot?

It's going to become a car wash.

Spark Car Wash Coming to Egg Harbor Township

Local real estate agent Richard Baehrle, whose name was on the for sale sign on that property...

For sale sign at 6024 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps For sale sign at 6024 Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

...penned an article for ShoreLocalNews.com at the end of August that said,

Spark Car Wash recently settled on 6 acres of land at a fabulous location: 6024 Black Horse Pike, between the well-known M&S Produce and Deli, and the Aldi Grocery store. This area is the hottest location on the Pike with great neighbors including the Home Depot, Lowe’s, Chick-fil-A, Canal’s Liquor, Wendy’s, ShopRite, Chickie’s and Pete’s, Dunkin’ and much more.

Rapidly Expanding Car Wash Chain

Spark Car Wash has ten locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including spots in Sicklerville and Mount Holly. Twelve new locations are shown on the coming soon section of their website, including that one in EHT and another on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton, across from the old Arena Oldsmobile dealership.

Future Spark Car Wash location on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton NJ - Photo: Google Maps Future Spark Car Wash location on the White Horse Pike in Hammonton NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Spark Car Wash locations feature what you would expect at a mega car cleaning facility, including a number of subscription car cleaning services, lots of vacuums, and more.

Spark Car Wash in Sicklerville NJ - Photo: Google Maps Spark Car Wash in Sicklerville NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

There's no word on a timeline for when the EHT Spark Car Wash will open.

