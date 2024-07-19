These Are South Jersey&#8217;s Most Instagrammable Places

These Are South Jersey’s Most Instagrammable Places

If you're taking a photo for Instagram and posting it, you may just include a hashtag.

Cape May is getting hashtagged a lot!

That is from a study conducted by BonusFinder.com.

Cape May is most Instagrammed place in South Jersey

Cape May was included in 978,196 hashtags so far this year, that's second most in the state, behind only Princeton University, which has chalked up over 1,250,000 hashtags.

That's a lot of hashtagging!

Among Cape May hashtags, the most popular ones seem to be #capemay, #capemaynj, and #capemaynewjersey.

Most Instagrammable in South Jersey

Other popular Instagrammable locations in South Jersey are Borgata Hotel and Casino in Atlantic City, Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, and Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

Borgata was the subject of just under 200,000 hashtags, while Great Adventure had 84,000. Adventure Aquarium was hashtagged just over 56,000 times.

SOURCE: BonusFinder.com

