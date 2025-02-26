TikTok is taking over the world of social media. If you've not yet created a TikTok account, congratulations are in order. You're one of the only people left that hasn't lost hours upon hours after falling down a TikTok video rabbit hole.

Seriously, consider this your warning: the app is addictive. I say that speaking from experience. Trust me, you will lose yourself and lose some of your valuable time because you'll spend too much of it scrolling through your 'For You' page.

I've been on TikTok for well over a year now, more as a spectator, not so much a content creator (though, that can change, but for know, not really), yet I've never had the urge until recently to check out whether or not any videos worth noting had been published about our region here in South Jersey. However, today, the idea popped into my head. I've been able to compile what I feel are the top videos featuring something from our neck of the woods.

Some videos are funny, some are just plain sad (looking at you, Missouri house vid).

Honestly though, most of the videos chosen go into detail about something native to this part of New Jersey that we can all relate to: the Taylor Ham/Pork Roll debate, the South Jersey accent, South Jersey farmland, etc.

Dare you to try not to laugh at, at least, one of these. Bet you can't.

***Consider this your warning: some of these videos may be deemed sensitive for young viewers as some contain harsh language. Proceed with discretion.***

1.) The Aaron Space Museum

Spoiler alert for those of you that have never heard of it: that's because it's not called that.

2.) The Video all South Jersey Outdoorsmen and Women will Appreciate Little deer thought he was all alone....

3.) The "All Houses Are Better Out of State Than In NJ" Video

We complain about it all the time. NJ's got high property taxes. South Jersey's great and all, but it really can get expensive to live here. So, when you go visit your siblings out of state who live in a home as gorgeous as this one for about a quarter of the property taxes you pay, yeah.... we can get a bit salty about that sometimes.

##foryoupage ##familiesoftiktok ##missouri ##southjersey ##WeWinTogether @delorenzo0 You know what I have that he doesn’t? High property taxes 😑 ##fyp

♬ original sound - DeLorenzo

4.) The North vs. South Jersey Stereotypes Well, if you call yourself an NJ resident, no matter where you reside, you'll probably admit that there is some slight truth to this one...

5.) South Jersey Gets "May-ed"

Jamie doesn't lie... we really do speak with long a's down here.

##philly @jaimegialloreto raise your hand if you didn’t realize you had an accent until you went away to school ##southjersey

♬ original sound - Jaime Gialloreto

6.) PA vs. NJ Driving Habits Why do PA drivers drive SOOO SLOW in the left lane? Guess we'll never know.

7.) The South Jersey-Philadelphian

We all know those people....

♬ original sound - Rob Iandoli

8.) An Accurate Representation of Anyone You Meet in NJ

9.) Wooder Vs. Water

A wooder with lemon accompanies every meal, right?

♬ original sound - Keelin McGee

10.) How South Jersey Residents REALLY Feel About Not Pumping Our Own Gas We don't want to and we don't care that you can. Have fun getting out of your car when it drops below 30 degrees. We'll be in the warmth asking for "20 of regular, cash".

11.) Storybook Land Appreciation Video

The comment said Storybook Land as a kid was like NJ's Disney World.

♬ original sound - Amanda

Hope you enjoyed the fruits of my falling down the South Jersey TikTok rabbit hole. You can click HERE for more South Jersey-themed videos.

Source: TikTok

