Shoobies - we love `em, and we hate `em.

That pretty much sums it up, doesn't it?

Many of who live year `round at the Jersey Shore (especially South Jersey) depend on the money that Shoobies bring to us through our jobs and businesses.

On the flip side, many of us hate when they do bone-headed stuff that drives us crazy!

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The Definition of a Shoobie

The term Shoobie has been around a long, long time. It was orginally used to describe visitors, mostly from the Philadelphia area, who would come down to the Shore for a day-trip, often on a train.

In those early days, the day-trippers would often pack their lunch in a shoebox. Because of this, the Shoobie term sprung up, and started being used.

Today, the term is used to describe most any visitor to the South Jersey Shore during the summer.

READ MORE: The Differences Between a Shoobie and a Benny

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13 Things We Hate About Shoobies

We asked South Jersey full-time residents about their thoughts on Shoobies, and they responded.

(For the record, we're just joking here! Yeah, that's it. Joking!)

1. Driving slow in the left lane of the Garden State Parkway. (Well, driving slow in the left lane on any road, really!)

2. Not pay attention to their kids! ("They're running wild!)

3. Feeding the seagulls! (Come on! They are flying rats! Do you feed the rats at your home?)

4. Basically sitting on top of us at the beach. (Give us some space, bro!) And what's with the tent, canopies, and other big stuff?

5. Walking into traffic without looking.

6. Playing music too loud! (And, it's not the music I like! How dare they!)

7. Littering, especially on the beach. ("Did you have a mother? Did she litter, too?")

8. Going the wrong way on one way streets.

9. Driving their golf carts everywhere.

10. Their sense of entitlement. ("I pay your salary!)

11. Taking up two parking spots.

12. Reserving parking spots with lawn chairs. ("This ain't Philly!)

13. They keep saying, "Down the Shore." You're already here! Here, it's the beach!

Welcome,Shoobies! (And we probably mean it!)

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly