There’s just something magical about fall in South Jersey. The crisp air, cozy flannels, and fiery foliage set the perfect scene for one of the season’s most cherished traditions: apple picking.

As the leaves turn to the beautiful shades of red, gold, and orange, local orchards open their gates for an experience that combines fresh air, community vibes, and some seriously juicy apples.

Best Time To Go Apple Picking In NJ

Peak apple picking season typically runs from early September through mid-October. Go earlier for tart varieties like McIntosh and later for sweeter ones like Fuji or Honeycrisp.

Pro tip: Check your local farm’s Facebook or Instagram to stay updated on what’s ripe and ready!

Where To Pick Apples In South Jersey This Fall Photo by Nico Krohn on Unsplash loading...

Where to Pick Apples in South Jersey

From quaint family-owned farms to larger orchards with hayrides and cider doughnuts, there’s no shortage of apple-picking spots in the Garden State. Bring on the fall fun!

Popular choices include Hill Creek Farms in Mullica Hill, Mood’s Farm Market in Elk Township, and Johnson’s Corner Farm in Medford. Each one has its own vibe, whether you're looking for a peaceful stroll or a full-blown fall festival.

NJ Fall Photo Ops

Sure, apple picking is super Instagrammable, but it’s also a great way to support local agriculture and spend quality time with friends or family.

There’s a sort-of wholesome joy in filling your own bag, tasting fresh cider, and maybe even snagging a warm apple pie on the way out. If you can find apple cider donuts? Even better.

Whether you're a seasoned picker or a first-timer, a fall afternoon spent apple picking is a South Jersey must.

