If there’s one thing South Jersey knows how to do right (besides boardwalk pizza and calling it “down the shore” if you’re from far enough away), it’s delivering some seriously iconic photo ops.

Whether you’re updating Insta, sending postcards to friends, or just making memories, there are a few spots at South Jersey’s beaches that deserve a spot in your camera roll (and your heart).

Some of most photo-worthy sites are found at the beaches in South Jersey.

Best spot for photos at South Jersey's beaches

Picture Perfect At The Beach

1. The Wildwood Beach Balls

You can’t not take a picture here, ya know what I mean?

The oversized balls in front of the “WILDWOODS” sign are basically the Statue of Liberty of South Jersey.

Maybe that’s a bit dramatic, but everybody knows what you’re talking about when you mention the Wildwood beach balls.

Everyone from toddlers to TikTokers flocks to this spot.

It's bold, it’s colorful, and it screams summer.

Want the shot without photobombers? Go early or catch golden hour when the lighting hits just right.

Lucy The Elephant

2. Lucy the Elephant in Margate

Yes, she’s a six-story elephant by the beach. No, you’re not dreaming.

Lucy is weird, wonderful, and absolutely worth the detour.

She’s been standing tall since 1881 and has more personality than half the people on reality TV. Lucy brings the charm and whimsy to any photo dump.

Washingtonstreetmall.com

3. Washington Street Mall in Cape May

Washington Street Mall in Cape May is the place to go for a day full of shopping.

It’s full of flower boxes, ice cream cones, and photo-friendly corners. I’d explain it as coastal grandma meets Jersey cool.

You’ll want to stop and pose in front of every cute storefront, so give yourself time.

Photo by Jill Marv on Unsplash

Photo Ops Of Summers Past

I had to include one specific honorable mention (and a tearful goodbye). RIP to the Wonderland Ferris Wheel in Ocean City. She lit up our nights, our Instagram feeds, and our childhoods.

She closed up last season, but will never be forgotten.

